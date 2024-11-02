1 injured in 2-vehicle crash Saturday in Darke County

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville on Saturday.

Darke County deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Twp. Rescue and CareFlight responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash around 9:40 a.m. at Weavers Station Road south of U.S. Route 36 west, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2024 GMC truck was southbound on Weavers Station Road when the driver went left of the centerline and hit a 2013 Chevy Equinox coming northbound head-on, deputies said.

The second driver was transported to Kettering Health Network by CareFlight with unknown injuries. The driver of the GMC truck was treated at the scene and was released, the sheriff’s office said.

The same driver was issued a citation for traveling left-of-center.

