2 people killed in crash that closes part of U.S. 35 in Greene County

According to Sgt. Jennifer Soderquist of OSHP, the semi, which was traveling eastbound in the right lane on U.S. 35, had stopped at the intersection. The U-Haul, pulling a trailer, struck the back of the tractor-trailer at enough speed to cause dramatic front-end damage.

Two Wisconsin residents in the U-Haul were killed in the crash, as well as a dog in the U-Haul, according to the Highway Patrol.

While the crash remains under investigation, Soderquist indicated early-morning sun could have been a factor in the crash.

“At sunrise, when the sun could be in your eyes when you’re traveling that direction, you do have to be aware,” she said.

The semi driver was still being examined by medics on the scene Saturday morning.

U.S. 35 eastbound was closed from Orchard Lane to the Trebein Road area.

U.S. 35 has been under construction at the Trebein and Valley Road intersection for over a year, as contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are turning what had been a traffic light intersection into a full highway exit.

Just a few days ago, the traffic pattern changed, as traffic on westbound U.S. 35 was shifted to the north so work could continue on another part of the project.