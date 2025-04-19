1 injured in Darke County crash into tree

A 28-year-old man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Bradford Friday night.
Darke crews responded to reports of injury crash around 10:25 p.m. at the 7800 block of New Harrison Bradford Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the 2003 Toyota Corolla went west on New Harrison Bradford, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road, where he hit a tree that fell onto top of his vehicle.
He was extricated and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with unknown injuries.
Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor.
This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
