1 injured in Kettering fire

One person was injured after a fire in a Kettering house that happened Saturday.
Kettering crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the 2600 block of East Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Fire Department.
One victim was transported to Kettering Medical Center with unknown injuries.
“The home is reported to be a hoarding situation, making firefighting efforts more challenging,” the fire department said.
In Other News
1
Miamisburg man dead after vehicle strike
2
Wondering which vintage compliments a niche romance novel? Swoon Books...
3
Meet our Holiday Cookie Contest winners: Local bakers submitted nearly...
4
West Dayton grocery on Gettysburg eyes January start; bigger than a...
5
Huber Heights school board to consider redistricting options
About the Author