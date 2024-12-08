1 injured in Kettering fire

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

One person was injured after a fire in a Kettering house that happened Saturday.

Kettering crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the 2600 block of East Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Fire Department.

One victim was transported to Kettering Medical Center with unknown injuries.

“The home is reported to be a hoarding situation, making firefighting efforts more challenging,” the fire department said.

In Other News
1
Miamisburg man dead after vehicle strike
2
Wondering which vintage compliments a niche romance novel? Swoon Books...
3
Meet our Holiday Cookie Contest winners: Local bakers submitted nearly...
4
West Dayton grocery on Gettysburg eyes January start; bigger than a...
5
Huber Heights school board to consider redistricting options

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.