1 injured in rollover crash in Huber Heights Sunday

A person was seriously injured in a crash in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 3:54 p.m. on Interstate 70 East at the 36-mile marker, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
A vehicle was found overturned and on its side, police said.
One person was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The Huber Heights Police Division’s Technical Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene for to investigate.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia Fire Division, Butler Twp. police and fire and Ohio Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
