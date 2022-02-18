1 killed, 2 critically injured in Darke County crash

One passenger was killed and two drivers critically injured Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2015 Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Coty Alderman of Troy was headed west on Hunter Road just before 8 a.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the state Route 49 intersection in Greenville Twp., according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Alderman’s car was struck on the passenger side when it traveled into the path of a 2014 Ford E-350 transit van headed south on south state Route 49 driven by 74-year-old Rex Zizelman of Celina.
The impact forced both vehicles off the roadway before coming to rest on the southwest side of the intersection, deputies said.
Alderman had to be freed from his car. He and Zizelman were taken to Wayne Health in Greenville and transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where both are listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
A front seat passenger in the van, Roxine Beals, 53, of Celina, also had to be freed from the wreckage. She was taken to Wayne Health and transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was reported in stable condition.
A rear passenger of the van was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger’s name has not been released pending notification of family, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
