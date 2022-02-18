1 killed, 2 critically injured in Darke County crash

Preliminary investigation shows a 2015 Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Coty Alderman of Troy was headed west on Hunter Road just before 8 a.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the state Route 49 intersection in Greenville Twp., according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Alderman’s car was struck on the passenger side when it traveled into the path of a 2014 Ford E-350 transit van headed south on south state Route 49 driven by 74-year-old Rex Zizelman of Celina.