1 person injured after vehicle, motorcycle collision in Greenville Twp.

A 98-year-old woman crashed Saturday into the rear of a motorcycle in Greenville Twp. Saturday.

Darke County deputies, Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire were dispatched to the intersection of US 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road around 1:02 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the white 2005 Buick Rendevous was stopped on Childrens Home-Bradford Road at US 127 when she then pulled into the intersection to travel north and struck the rear of the blue 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transported to the CareFlight landing zone where he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way.