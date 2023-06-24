X

Multicultural Festival in Huber Heights today: Here’s how to go

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
29 minutes ago

The second annual Multicultural Festival will held be held at the Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights today from noon to 6 p.m. Parking and admission into the festival is free.

Cultural performances include the Panama Dance Group, Sayaw Filipin – OH, the Okinawan Drum & Dance Group, and the Turkish Dance Troupe, with a special performance by Dayton’s own The Luv Locz Experiment. There will be a DJ, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a kids zone.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The Eichelberger Amphitheater is at 8625 Brandt Pike.

In Other News
1
Need a tool? Fairborn has lending program to help homeowners
2
Xenia offering $5K bonus to police officer candidates if hired
3
Construction begins on fiber optic network in Bellbrook
4
Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought
5
Wounded Warrior Softball golf outing looking for sponsors
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top