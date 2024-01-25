1 taken to hospital in Dayton house fire

BreakingNews
Medics transported a man to the hospital after he escaped a house fire in Dayton Thursday morning.

Additional information on his injuries were not available, said Dayton Fire Capt. Tyler McCoy.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Osmond Avenue.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy fire showing from the front of the house,” McCoy said. “We did have one fire victim that had escaped on his own.”

No fire crews were injured.

Firefighters kept the fire to the first floor and attic. Crews were able to save the structure, McCoy added.

The house was boarded up. It’s not clear what the man was doing at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, McCoy said.

