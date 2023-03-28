Mother of fire victim tells daughter’s story; House of Bread knew 4 of 5 who died

The home is located on the 500 block of North Broadway Street.

Bennett said she does not know if Hermann visited the House of Bread, but he may have since multiple people named Christopher have come through its doors. Hermann at one point lived in Troy and attended Troy High School.

Multiple people who use House of Bread’s services were in and out of the home on North Broadway Street and some people “lived” in the abandoned home, she said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Five lives were lost in the tragic fire, and these people were brothers, sisters, friends and had family members in the community, Bennett said.

Bennett also said some people who visit House of Bread escaped the fire when it started early that morning.

The Dayton Daily News talked to a 22-year-old homeless man who says he barely got out of the burning home alive.

Bennett said the community needs to identify housing solutions for people struggling with addiction so they have places to stay that can help them address substance abuse and mental health issues that lead them to feeling that an abandoned home is their only option for shelter. She said knocking down all vacant properties is not the answer.

“Finding shelter in abandoned buildings may seem very unreal to many people. It is sometimes seen as the safest option to someone who is homeless and chooses not to use emergency shelter services,” Bennett said. “Sometimes these people are so estranged from what family they have, and sometimes they simply do not have any family.”

Alsup’s mother, Tawana Golding, told this newspaper that people suffering from mental illness like her daughter are not choosing to live on the streets, but that society and the government have turned their backs on these individuals in ways.

She said she tried to get her daughter help, but she kept being told that Alsup was an adult, and she didn’t think she could afford going through a conservatorship process that was not certain to work.

Golding said when her daughter was hospitalized, she begged the hospitals to keep her long enough for her medication to work.

But she said the hospital released Alsup after three days when she likely needed several months for the medication to take hold.

Alsup, of Washington Court House, was born in Fort Hood, Texas, and graduated from high school in Killeen Texas, according to an obituary posted on Summers Funeral Home’s website.

Alsup was a mother who enjoyed singing and writing music, the obituary states.

Alsup’s struggles with mental health began in her early teens, but she ended up in the hospital after giving birth to her first child — with what some people thought was postpartum depression, her mother said.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but did well with medication until the birth of her second child, her mother said, and after that she had a rough stretch and was diagnosed as schizophrenic.

She eventually was treated with lithium, which seemed to help, and she moved in with her family, Golding said. But she had issues with the medication, and she ran into trouble when she was getting off it and was supposed to transition to new meds, her mother said.

She then had a series of hospital stays, arrests and experienced homelessness, Golding said.

Golding said she wants answers about what caused the fire.