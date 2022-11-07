BreakingNews
Area high school teaching remotely today due to staff illness
1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Vandalia house fire

A Sunday morning house fire that sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries remains under investigation, according to the Vandalia Fire Department.

When crews arrived to the home in the 200 block of Vista Drive, they found heavy smoke and fire.

Three adults managed to escape, with one being transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. The fire resulted in heavy damage.

ExploreAs heating costs rise, some fear low-income residents could be left in the cold

While the investigation is ongoing, it’s believed to be an accidental fire.

Investigators also believe there were smoke detectors in the house, but they may have not been working, according to the fire department.

Butler Twp. and Huber Heights fire crews also responded to the fire.

We will update this story as more information is available.

