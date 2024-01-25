10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: TheatreLab Dayton, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Details: Zachary Gregus (Jeff), Philip Drennen (Hunter), Allie Haines (Heidi) and Abby Hoggatt (Susan) are absolute knockouts in this funny, naughty and poignant Tony-nominated one-act musical chronicling its own creation in the 2004 New York Musical Theatre Festival. Breezily directed with great humor and lovely moments of tenderness by Mackensie King, this wonderfully intimate production follows the struggles, insecurities and conflicts among friends determined to create authentic art. In addition to displaying incredible chemistry, the cast tackles Jeff Bowen’s tuneful, vocally intricate score, skillfully played by pianist Stephen Estep (Larry), with marvelous ease.

Cost: $10-$25

More info: theatrelabdayton.org

2. Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Cost: $40.25-$100.25

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. Scotty McCreery

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: Scotty McCreery was only 17 when he won Season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011. The North Carolina native, now 30, parlayed that into a successful country music career with five hit albums to his credit. His latest single, “Can’t Pass the Bar,” was released on January 12. New Country K99.1 presents McCreery’s Cab in a Solo Tour with special guests Anne Wilson and Greylan James. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $35 to $65

More info: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com

4. “All of Us Strangers”

When: Fri-Sun Jan 26-28: 12:10 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; Mon Jan. 29: 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Tue Jan. 30: 3:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m.; Wed and Thurs Jan. 31 and Feb. 1: 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Claire Foy star in this intimate, romantic and acclaimed drama about a London screenwriter “pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

5. Dayton Wedding Show and Expo

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Beavercreek, 3520 Pentagon Park Blvd., Dayton

Details: Giveaways include wedding rings, honeymoons and over $10,000 in gift cards. Every couple receives a special wedding gift card.

Cost: Free

More info: www.abridalaffair.net

6. Wright Memorial Library spotlights Joe Desch

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Wright Memorial Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Details: The Wright Memorial Library will present a session on Joe Desch, an engineer and inverter at National Cash Register. His contribution and leadership in developing a cryptanalytic machine, or “codebreaker,” played an integral part in U.S. military’s intelligence against Germany during World War II.

Cost: Free

More info: www.wrightlibrary.org

7. Rong Bros Bruch Bash

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: For the past year, John and Ryan Nichols of local group the Rong Brothers have been blending folk, rock and electronic elements into a style they call porch punk. The siblings are moving into a different arena as the hosts of the Rong Bros Bruch Bash. This first-time event features an interactive photobooth experience with Fea Fotos and live looping by Isicle followed by performances by local artists such as Elanor Dakota, Frank Calzada and Serin Oh. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

8. “Is There Life After High School?”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: This reflective, “memory musical” features various characters coping with and looking back on their high school experiences.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or https://wordpress.thedaytonplayhouse.com

9. “The Goonies”

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Dinner Theater will screen the 1985 classic film and present a themed menu and drinks.

Cost: $35

More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com

10. Cosmic Skate

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The Five Rivers MetroParks will hold a cosmic skate featuring space-themed music and Star Wars characters. Attendees can also enter to win a Lego Millennium Falcon set.

Cost: $7 for admission. $3 for skate rental.

More info: 937-278-2607 or www.metroparks.org