$10,000 reward offered for information in 12-year-old Dayton girl’s death

People can call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to leave a tip. All tips are anonymous.

“We are working this case 24/7 to try to bring some closure to it,” said Johns. “We believe with certainty that there are people in the community who fired these shots at these houses.”

Amor-Carlos was struck by gunfire when three houses were shot on West Fairview Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday. The girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom at the time of the shooting.

Amor-Carlos’ 11-year-old sister found her on the floor, Johns said last week.

Investigators believe that one of the other two homes struck by gunfire were the target of shooting, he added.

Approximately 37 rifle rounds were fired from the street toward the houses. At least two shooters are thought to be involved.

The other two houses are occupied, but Johns said it wasn’t clear how many people were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was struck by gunfire.

Johns asked any residents or businesses with security cameras near West Fairview Avenue and North Main Street to review the footage for any potential suspects or vehicles in the area around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in her bed and that’s just something that we can’t stand for,” he said.

Amor-Carlos was a seventh-grade student at Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy and had attended the school since kindergarten, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said.

Crisis counselors were available at Charity Adams last week to help support students and staff.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to all family and friends during this difficult time,” Lawrence said. “The school had counselors on-site on Friday and will continue to provide support to any students who need it. Families who need support outside of school hours are encouraged to call the Montgomery County 24/7 crisis support line at 833-580-2255.”

Amor-Carlos’ father, Michael Nooks, said he was in shock Friday.

“How do you get shot up in your sleep when you’re 12 years old?” he said. “How does that happen? Make it make sense.”

Nooks tried to resuscitate his daughter but couldn’t.

“As a dad you’re supposed to be able to protect your kids, but I couldn’t in that situation,” he said.