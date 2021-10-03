12 notable shows to see this month

Oct. 8-16, Sinclair Community College

Qui Nguyen’s comedic romp about family, loss, self-discovery and Dungeons and Dragons returns to Sinclair. 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 401 W. Fourth St., Dayton. $15-$18. Sinclair.edu/tickets.

Women in Jeopardy!

Oct. 8-24, Dayton Theatre Guild

In this comedy by Wendy MacLeod, divorcees Mary and Jo think their friend Liz’s new boyfriend may be a serial killer. 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday (with the exception of the Oct. 9 performance at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Cabaret

Oct. 13-16, Dare to Defy Productions at PNC Arts Annex

Dare to Defy partners with Square One Salon and The RubiGirls for this classic musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb. Charity Farrell, who grew up starring in roles at Dayton Playhouse and was most recently seen on the Fox reality TV show “I Can See Your Voice,” notably portrays Kit Kat Club singer Sally Bowles. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$36. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey

Oct. 15-16, Richmond Shakespeare Festival

This personal, poignant story of perseverance and tragedy is written and performed by Debra Ann Byrd, founding artistic director of New York’s Harlem Shakespeare Festival. In addition to sharing her trials and triumphs with race and the classics, Byrd explores her gender-flipped journey on the road to becoming Shakespeare’s noble flawed general Othello. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1004 North A St., Richmond, Indiana. $6-$12. Richmondshakes.org.

STOMP

Oct. 15-17, Victoria Theatre

The percussion extravaganza returns with an eight-member troupe executing two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $29-$59. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

PhilharMonster-It’s Alive!

Oct. 17, Schuster Center

Kids of all ages will enjoy this annual spooky treat from the Dayton Philharmonic complete with costumes and featuring “Peter and the Wolf” narrated by Christine Brunner. 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton. $5-$26. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

The Dream of the Burning Boy

Oct. 21-31, The Nerve at PNC Arts Annex

The Nerve debuts with the local premiere of David West Read’s edgy drama concerning the effects of death and grief within a high school. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $22. 937-228-3630 or nervetheatre.org.

Airness

Oct. 21-Nov. 7, Loft Theatre

Human Race Theatre Company presents the regional premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s comedy centered on an air guitar competition. Tuesdays through Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

The Elixir of Love

Oct. 23-24, Schuster Center

Donizetti’s charming romantic comedy opens Dayton Opera’s season in a contemporary staging helmed by Dayton Opera artistic director Kathleen Clawson. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton. $5-$100. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Light and Dark

Oct. 29-31, Victoria Theatre

Dayton Ballet offers a repertory program of classical ballets and organic modern works. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $5-$86. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Footloose

Through Oct. 31, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

This feel-good musical based on the 1984 film about teen rebel Ren McCormack features such hit tunes as “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for The Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and the title song. Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $65-$76; $35 for kids 11 and under. 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

