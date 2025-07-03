Breaking: The Latest: House gives final approval to Trump’s big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

Missing: Urbana man drove away from home Tuesday, didn’t come back

Tyrone Wise

Tyrone Wise
55 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an Urbana man last seen on Tuesday.

Tyrone Wise, 63, was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. driving away from his residence on East Water Street and has not returned.

Law enforcement said that Wise has health issues that make them concerned for his safety.

He is a Black man, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a 2Pac T-shirt.

The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number KLK6921 like the one pictured below.

White 2004 Ford Ranger

Anyone who sees Wise or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

