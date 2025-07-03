Missing: Urbana man drove away from home Tuesday, didn’t come back

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an Urbana man last seen on Tuesday.
Tyrone Wise, 63, was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. driving away from his residence on East Water Street and has not returned.
Law enforcement said that Wise has health issues that make them concerned for his safety.
He is a Black man, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a 2Pac T-shirt.
The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number KLK6921 like the one pictured below.
Anyone who sees Wise or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
