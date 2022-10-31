More than 600 AES Ohio customers without power in Miami County

More than 600 AES Ohio customers were without service in Miami County Halloween morning.
As of 11:35 a.m., there were 654 total customers without power, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. Miami County had 625 customers without service and Montgomery County had 26.
The majority of outages in Miami County are in Bethel Twp. near U.S. 40. The estimated restoration time is noon, according to the outage map.
Earlier in the morning, Miami County had as many as 1,207 customers without power.
We will update this story as more information is available.
