122,262 cases, 4,128 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio

A total of 29 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,317 people. Intensive care unit admissions rose by two, raising the total number of admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,954. The state estimates that 101,944 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The city of Dayton is scaling back its plans to invest nearly $1.5 million into its parks and playgrounds in 2020 and 2021 because COVID-19 has derailed its finances.