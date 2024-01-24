1,400 without power in Greene County

More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers lost service in Greene County Wednesday morning.
As of 9:41 a.m., there were 1,606 total customers without power, including 1,404 in Greene County, according to the AES Ohio outage map. The majority of the outages were in Bath Twp. near Interstate 675.
An estimated restoration time is not available.
It’s not clear what caused the outage.
We’ll update this story as more information is available.
