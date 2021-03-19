More than 1.5 million people in Ohio finish coronavirus vaccination

More than 1.5 million people in Ohio have completed their coronavirus vaccination, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Friday, 1,521,431 people have finished the vaccine and 2,648,318 people have had at least one dose.
Just over 13% of Ohio’s population has been inoculated and 22.66% has started the vaccine.
Starting today, people ages 40 and older and those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease or obesity are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Ohio’s next vaccine group, Phase 2D, includes people ages 16 and older is scheduled to begin March 29.
Daily coronavirus cases dropped below 2,000 in Ohio again, with 1,551 reported Friday, according to the state health department.
Throughout the pandemic, 997,336 total cases haven been reported in Ohio
Only 56 hospitalizations were recorded Friday, down 100 from Ohio’s report Thursday and nearly half the state’s 21-day average of 92. The state has recorded 52,049 total hospitalizations and 7,319 ICU admissions.
As of Friday, Ohio has reported 18,347 COVID deaths in the state and 18,340 residents have died from the virus, according to ODH.