1,500 without power in Montgomery County

50 minutes ago
More than 1,500 AES Ohio customers were without power Friday morning in Montgomery County.

As of 10:38 a.m., 1,964 total customers did not having service, including 1,531 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

The majority of the outages were reported in the Centerville area.

One hundred customers in Greene County also did not have power.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene are expected to bring damaging winds and rain to the Miami Valley Region Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from noon to midnight as well.

Strongs winds with gusts of up to 55 to 60 mph are possible and could result in tree limbs being blown down and power outages. People should attempt to secure outdoor items if possible.

