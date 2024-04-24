1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds set to open

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will reopen for the season on May 9 at its location at 10612 Ohio 73 in the Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds in Harveysburg.

The restaurant, which closes to the public in early October each year, draws its inspiration from the rich tradition of Southern barbecue. The restaurant’s menu has smoked meats, savory sides, and desserts, according to Cheryl Bucholtz, marketing director.

ExploreRenaissance Festival adds more food options

“We are thrilled to bring the unique flavors of Southern barbecue to the vibrant community of Waynesville,” said Lisa Jones, Pitmaster of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q. “Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a menu that pays homage to the timeless tradition of barbecue while offering something special for everyone.”

Explore1572 Roadhouse BBQ now open near Waynesville

The restaurant’s hours are from May 9 through Aug. 25 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant’s hours from Aug. 29 through Sept. 27 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; on Saturdays and Sundays, the eatery is a food booth at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

In Other News
1
Vandalia man wanted on more than 100 charges in child pornography case
2
Infestation of rats and mice closes dining facility at Air Force base
3
Ohio legislature votes to end state’s marital rape loophole
4
‘Golf cart’ shuttle service proposed for downtown Dayton
5
Ohio legislators try push to get Pete Rose into Baseball Hall of Fame

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top