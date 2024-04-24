1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds set to open

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will reopen for the season on May 9 at its location at 10612 Ohio 73 in the Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds in Harveysburg.
The restaurant, which closes to the public in early October each year, draws its inspiration from the rich tradition of Southern barbecue. The restaurant’s menu has smoked meats, savory sides, and desserts, according to Cheryl Bucholtz, marketing director.
“We are thrilled to bring the unique flavors of Southern barbecue to the vibrant community of Waynesville,” said Lisa Jones, Pitmaster of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q. “Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a menu that pays homage to the timeless tradition of barbecue while offering something special for everyone.”
The restaurant’s hours are from May 9 through Aug. 25 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The restaurant’s hours from Aug. 29 through Sept. 27 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; on Saturdays and Sundays, the eatery is a food booth at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
