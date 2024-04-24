1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds set to open

Explore Renaissance Festival adds more food options

“We are thrilled to bring the unique flavors of Southern barbecue to the vibrant community of Waynesville,” said Lisa Jones, Pitmaster of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q. “Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a menu that pays homage to the timeless tradition of barbecue while offering something special for everyone.”

Explore 1572 Roadhouse BBQ now open near Waynesville

The restaurant’s hours are from May 9 through Aug. 25 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant’s hours from Aug. 29 through Sept. 27 will be: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays; 5-9 p.m. Fridays; on Saturdays and Sundays, the eatery is a food booth at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.