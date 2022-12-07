16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month

Bargo’s Grill & Tap

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019.

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | (937) 999-1347 | Website | Facebook

Bennett’s Publical

Best of Dayton Best Sports bar finalist 2018, 2019. Third place 2021

67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Blind Bob’s

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2015. Best Bar/Lounge second place 2022.

430 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-6405 | Website | Facebook

Bock Family Brewing

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge sixth place 2022. Best Neighborhood Bar sixth place 2022.

8150 Washington Village Dr, Dayton | (937) 813-2000 | Website | Facebook

Bunkers Bar and Grill

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2021. Best Neighborhood Bar first place 2022.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Flanagan’s Pub

Best of Dayton Best College Bar finalist 2015. First place 2017. Third place 2016.

101 E Stewart St, Dayton | (937) 228-5776 | Website | Facebook

King’s Point Pub

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2016, 2019, Second place 2021. Best Bar/Lounge fifth place 2022.

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | (937) 296-1915 | Facebook

Loose Ends Brewing

Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fourth place 2022.

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Mack’s Tavern

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2017, 2021. Second place 2016, 2018. Third place 2015, 2019.

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Washington Twp. | (937) 813-7217 | Website | Facebook |

Red Carpet Tavern

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019, First place 2016. Second place 2015. Third place 2018.

3301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 963-2009 | Facebook

Red Mule Inn

Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fifth place 2022.

501 E Main St, Eaton | (937) 456-6300 | Facebook

Roosters

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2021.

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook

Tank’s Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2015, 2018, 2019. Best College Bar finalist 2015.

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook

The Barrel House

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge third place 2022. Third place Best Neighborhood Bar 2022.

417 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 222-4795 | Website | Facebook

The Century Bar

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge first place 2022.

18 S Jefferson St, Dayton | (937) 723-8401 | Website | Facebook