16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month

An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years.
Adrienne’s White Rabbit Lounge
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017.
889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook
Bargo’s Grill & Tap
Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019.
588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | (937) 999-1347 | Website | Facebook
Bennett’s Publical
Best of Dayton Best Sports bar finalist 2018, 2019. Third place 2021
67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook
Blind Bob’s
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2015. Best Bar/Lounge second place 2022.
430 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-6405 | Website | Facebook
Bock Family Brewing
Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge sixth place 2022. Best Neighborhood Bar sixth place 2022.
8150 Washington Village Dr, Dayton | (937) 813-2000 | Website | Facebook
Bunkers Bar and Grill
Credit: Jim Witmer
Credit: Jim Witmer
Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2021. Best Neighborhood Bar first place 2022.
893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook
Flanagan’s Pub
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Best of Dayton Best College Bar finalist 2015. First place 2017. Third place 2016.
101 E Stewart St, Dayton | (937) 228-5776 | Website | Facebook
King’s Point Pub
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2016, 2019, Second place 2021. Best Bar/Lounge fifth place 2022.
4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | (937) 296-1915 | Facebook
Loose Ends Brewing
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fourth place 2022.
890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook
Mack’s Tavern
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2017, 2021. Second place 2016, 2018. Third place 2015, 2019.
381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Washington Twp. | (937) 813-7217 | Website | Facebook |
Red Carpet Tavern
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019, First place 2016. Second place 2015. Third place 2018.
3301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 963-2009 | Facebook
Red Mule Inn
Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fifth place 2022.
501 E Main St, Eaton | (937) 456-6300 | Facebook
Roosters
Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2021.
257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook
Tank’s Bar & Grill
Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2015, 2018, 2019. Best College Bar finalist 2015.
2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook
The Barrel House
Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge third place 2022. Third place Best Neighborhood Bar 2022.
417 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 222-4795 | Website | Facebook
The Century Bar
Credit: JIM WITMER
Credit: JIM WITMER
Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge first place 2022.
18 S Jefferson St, Dayton | (937) 723-8401 | Website | Facebook