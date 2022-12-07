BreakingNews
Demolition of 93-year-old building part of Kettering schools’ $5M deal
dayton-daily-news logo
X

16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month

Local News
15 minutes ago

An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years.

Adrienne’s White Rabbit Lounge

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017.

889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook

Bargo’s Grill & Tap

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019.

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | (937) 999-1347 | Website | Facebook

Bennett’s Publical

Best of Dayton Best Sports bar finalist 2018, 2019. Third place 2021

67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Blind Bob’s

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2015. Best Bar/Lounge second place 2022.

430 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 938-6405 | Website | Facebook

Bock Family Brewing

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge sixth place 2022. Best Neighborhood Bar sixth place 2022.

8150 Washington Village Dr, Dayton | (937) 813-2000 | Website | Facebook

Bunkers Bar and Grill

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2021. Best Neighborhood Bar first place 2022.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Flanagan’s Pub

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Best of Dayton Best College Bar finalist 2015. First place 2017. Third place 2016.

101 E Stewart St, Dayton | (937) 228-5776 | Website | Facebook

King’s Point Pub

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2016, 2019, Second place 2021. Best Bar/Lounge fifth place 2022.

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | (937) 296-1915 | Facebook

Loose Ends Brewing

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fourth place 2022.

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Mack’s Tavern

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2017, 2021. Second place 2016, 2018. Third place 2015, 2019.

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Washington Twp. | (937) 813-7217 | Website | Facebook |

Red Carpet Tavern

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019, First place 2016. Second place 2015. Third place 2018.

3301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 963-2009 | Facebook

Red Mule Inn

Best of Dayton Best Neighborhood Bar fifth place 2022.

501 E Main St, Eaton | (937) 456-6300 | Facebook

Roosters

Best of Dayton Best Sports Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2021.

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook

Tank’s Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar first place 2015, 2018, 2019. Best College Bar finalist 2015.

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook

The Barrel House

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge third place 2022. Third place Best Neighborhood Bar 2022.

417 E 3rd St, Dayton | (937) 222-4795 | Website | Facebook

The Century Bar

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

Best of Dayton Best Bar/Lounge first place 2022.

18 S Jefferson St, Dayton | (937) 723-8401 | Website | Facebook

In Other News
1
Turner seeks to make Delphi retiree health coverage permanent
2
Henny Penny moves forward on 30,000-square-foot Eaton expansion
3
Bellbrook becomes latest Dayton-area city to sue over PFAS...
4
2 Dayton rescue pups to play in Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet
5
Kettering man grateful after Thanksgiving water rescue in Virgin...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top