16-year-old injured in stabbing, fight in Dayton

Officers found the teen with a stab wound, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“The 16-year-old was in a fight with several other teenagers and young adults,“ Sheldon said. ”Eventually he was stabbed during this altercation.”

The teen then crossed the street to the BP gas station at 3636 Germantown St., which is where officers found him.

Medics transported him to the hospital.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.