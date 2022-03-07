Hamburger icon
1,600 without power in Montgomery, Champaign counties

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
6 minutes ago

More than 1,600 AES Ohio customers were without service Monday morning in Montgomery and Champaign counties following heavy rain.

The utility company had 1,672 total customer without power as of 9:20 a.m., according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. More than 800 outages were reported in northern Washington Twp. in Montgomery County. Nearly 800 outages were reported south of Urbana in Champaign County.

The outage in Washington Twp. was reported around 6:54 a.m. and service is expected to be restored around 10 a.m., according to AES Ohio.

The Urbana-area outage was reported around 8:57 a.m. and the expected restoration time is also around 10 a.m.

Heavy showers early Monday morning in Dayton set a new record for rainfall. As of 4:44 a.m., Dayton reported 1.83 inches of rain, breaking the record of 1.49 inches set in 1995, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

