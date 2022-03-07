1,600 without power in Montgomery, Champaign counties

The utility company had 1,672 total customer without power as of 9:20 a.m., according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. More than 800 outages were reported in northern Washington Twp. in Montgomery County. Nearly 800 outages were reported south of Urbana in Champaign County.

The outage in Washington Twp. was reported around 6:54 a.m. and service is expected to be restored around 10 a.m., according to AES Ohio.