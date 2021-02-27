1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available at UD Arena clinic

About 1,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at a clinic at the University of Dayton arena Monday and Tuesday.
The clinic, hosted by Miami Valley Hospital, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2. The clinic has moved inside due to cold temperatures, Premier Health’s website shows.
Ben Sutherly, system communications director at Premier Health, encouraged those eligible for the vaccine to register online at www.premierhealth.com/vaccine. People can also register by calling (9370 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Currently, Ohioans over 65 and those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood are eligible for the vaccine. Vaccine recipients must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
As of Friday, Feb. 26, 1,573,435 people have at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio, with 42,853 people vaccinated since Thursday.