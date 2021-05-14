dayton-daily-news logo
18-year-old indicted for murder in shooting last weekend in Dayton

Dwayne Javail Jones Jr.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 10 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

An 18-year-old from Dayton was indicted Friday on murder charges for the shooting death last weekend of another 18-year-old in Dayton.

Dwayne Javail Jones Jr. will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Jones is accused of shooting Kameron Dewberry around 12:30 a.m. May 8 in the 400 block of West Hudson Avenue. Medics took Dewberry to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Dewberry’s death was the result of an argument that escalated into gunfire.

Two people identified the suspect as Jones, who fled after the shooting. Police had been searching for him throughout the day and took him into custody later that evening, Hall said.

Jones remains held on $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

