1832 home retains its old-world charm

To the left, the more casual family room has a wall of built-in bookcases that wrap around two windows and the wood-burning fireplace. Knotty pine paneling accents the fireplace and some of the wall space. The shelves end on top of wooden window seats and crown molding compliment the woodwork. Light carpeting fills the room.

Off the family room is a large formal dining room with a large bow window and hardwood flooring. The dining room is accessible from the living room and provides access to the casual entry foyer and the kitchen.

The hardwood flooring flows from the dining room into the spacious kitchen and adjoining breakfast room. White cabinetry fills one wall and continues around the peninsula countertop with double sink. An island offers seating with the extended black counter and has additional storage. Tucked away opposite the main kitchen workspace is a planning desk with tinted glass panel hanging cabinetry.

The peninsula counter has a second elevated counter to allow for bar seating within the breakfast room. Several windows fill the room with natural light allowing the room to possibly be used as a sunroom as it’s open to the casual entry. A partial wall with angled wood beams offsets the breakfast room from the entry hallway from the side porch. The hallway leads to a nook with an updated half bathroom.

Off the kitchen, toward the back of the house, is a flexible room that is currently set up as an office. Knotty pine paneling accents the walls and there is a second side-entry that leads to the backyard.

An enclosed porch has been transitioned into a spacious first-floor laundry room with a wall of built-in storage and hidden access to the back staircase that leads up to the second floor.

Three to four bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. Each bedroom has various closet spaces. The largest bedroom has triple closet doors with storage cabinets. The smallest bedroom has a wide single-door closet. Both bedrooms have hardwood flooring and are accessible from the hallway off the formal staircase.

Three steps down is a flexible space that is set up as a bedroom. The room has two dormer window nooks, several closets or attic storage access and a door that opens to the back staircase. Another door, which opens to a third bedroom, has an angled ceiling and a single-door closet. This joined space has neutral carpeting.

The full bathroom has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink vanity and a double-door linen closet.

CLAYTON

Price: $399,900

No Open House

Directions: North Main Street to west on Old Salem Road

Highlights: About 3,204 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood flooring, built-ins, first-floor laundry, updated half bath, upstairs flex space, two staircases, cellar, 2 covered porches, metal roof, outbuilding, one-car garage, finished office space, storage space, 2.62-acres

For more information:

Larry Horn

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-572-7283

Website: www.coldwellbankerishome.com