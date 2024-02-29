19 Leap Day babies born so far at area hospitals

Credit: Premier Health

Credit: Premier Health

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Almost 20 babies have been born so far this Leap Day at area hospitals, according to the Premier and Kettering health networks.

ExploreBeing born on Leap Day leads to special attention, some isolation, local ‘leaplings’ say

As of 4 p.m., Premier Health said that it had three babies at its hospitals - two born at Miami Valley Hospital, and one at Atrium Medical Center.

Credit: Premier Health

Credit: Premier Health

Kettering Health said that it had quite a few more babies as of 3 p.m., including:

  • Seven born at Kettering Health Washington Township
  • Five born at Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Three born at Soin Medical Center
  • One born at Kettering Health Hamilton

We have reached out to both health networks to ask for updates if more babies are born later today.

Credit: Premier Health

Credit: Premier Health

In Other News
1
Dayton, Springfield CVS stores on probation after $1.5M understaffing...
2
Miami Valley restaurants, breweries host April 8 total solar eclipse...
3
Man accused of shooting, killing man outside Jefferson Twp. bar...
4
This Week in Dayton History: ‘Leap Day’ babies, 1913 Flood rally flag...
5
WATCH: Video released in Dayton chase that closed I-70 West in Huber...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top