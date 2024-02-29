19 Leap Day babies born so far at area hospitals

As of 4 p.m., Premier Health said that it had three babies at its hospitals - two born at Miami Valley Hospital, and one at Atrium Medical Center.

Kettering Health said that it had quite a few more babies as of 3 p.m., including:

Seven born at Kettering Health Washington Township

Five born at Kettering Health Main Campus

Three born at Soin Medical Center

One born at Kettering Health Hamilton

We have reached out to both health networks to ask for updates if more babies are born later today.