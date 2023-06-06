19-year-old arrested for firing shots on Dayton middle school grounds

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Authorities said they test fired the pistol and discovered the casing matched a .40 caliber shell casing recovered from the May 12 shots fired incident at Edwin Joel Brown Middle School at 31 Willowwood Drive.

At about 7:55 p.m. May 12, Dayton police were dispatched to the school in north Dayton after receiving a report of gunshots being fired.

A caller indicated that a male was firing a gun and four males got into an orange Cadillac and drove off, the affidavit states.

Officers said surveillance video footage showed that people were firing guns in the school parking lot toward the school playground.

Police said the first shots were fired by a juvenile, but they allege Ruff then produced a firearm and fired gunshots toward the playground as well.

Officers located five .40 caliber shell casings in the school parking lot.

Special Agent Housum in his affidavit said there is sufficient probable cause to believe that Ruff possessed a pistol with ammunition and discharged it with reckless disregard for the safety of others in a place that he knew was a school zone.