19-year-old charged with murder has 5 other criminal cases pending

Witnesses described a Kia Soul leaving after the shots were fired, and investigators used surveillance video from a nearby gas station to identify the car, which had been reported stolen. Further investigation identified Clark as the shooter, according to the prosecutor.

Clark is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, with each have three-year firearm specifications. He also faces improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.