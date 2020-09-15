19-year-old charged with murder has 5 other criminal cases pending

A 19-year-old Dayton man was indicted on murder charges Tuesday in connection to a woman’s shooting death in November at a Harrison Twp. apartment complex.
Javontay Clark now has a total of six pending criminal cases, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.
Clark is accused of shooting 26-year-old Heather Jones on Nov. 24, 2019, on Wenz Court in the Sillwater Park Apartments. She succumbed to her injuries six days later.
Witnesses described a Kia Soul leaving after the shots were fired, and investigators used surveillance video from a nearby gas station to identify the car, which had been reported stolen. Further investigation identified Clark as the shooter, according to the prosecutor.
Clark is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, with each have three-year firearm specifications. He also faces improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.
Of the other five pending cases against Clark, in four of them he is charged with assaulting other inmates while incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. In the fifth case, he is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of having weapons under disability, Heck stated in a release.
“This defendant, at just 19 years of age, is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous person. He shot a completely innocent stranger to death and has assaulted other inmates while in jail. He needs to be prosecuted and sentenced to a lengthy term of incarceration,” Heck stated.