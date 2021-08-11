2 accused of pointing guns at 3 girls during Kettering burglary

While the jogger was calling in the guns, the suspects pulled up in a black Chevy Impala and asked the jogger if they found guns.

Caption Keyon Tayor. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

“The citizen explained he was on the phone with the police and the suspects drove off,” a statement of facts read. “The citizen confirmed the ID through a photo lineup.”

Kettering police were able to locate Root and Taylor with the assistance of Lewisburg police.

During an interview with Root, he confessed to the incidents reported in Kettering and Oakwood on Aug. 6 and 7, according to court records. Taylor reportedly refused to talk during an interview with police.

Officers found two handguns at Taylor’s residence, one of which was reported stolen. Police also found clothing matching the victims’ descriptions at both the suspect’s residences.

It is not clear if Root or Taylor have been charged in connection to the Oakwood incident.

During a hearing in Kettering Municipal Court on Tuesday, bond was set at $125,000 for Taylor and $10,000 for Root, according to court records.

Their next court appearances are scheduled for Aug. 17.

Taylor is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, Root was not listed as an inmate.