2 adults, 2 young children taken to hospital after Darke County crash

Two adults and two young children were taken to the hospital after a crash on the border of Liberty and Washington townships in Darke County Friday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:39 p.m., a white Ford F-350 pickup truck driving north on Hillgrove-Southern Road turned right onto Greenville-Nashville Road.

The pickup then tried to turn left onto Hillgrove-Southern Road and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving eastbound on Greenville-Nashville Road and tried to pass the pickup at the intersection. The Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and front seat passenger from the Jeep were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and a 1-year-old and an infant from the back seat were taken to Wayne HealthCare. Their conditions were not released. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

