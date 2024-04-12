Dayton man gets 50-plus years for shooting, sexually assaulting woman two years ago

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called June 11, 2022, to the 600 block of Neal Avenue, where they found a woman sitting on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told officers she was walking home early that day on South Smithville Road when a man came up behind her.

“He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking (the woman) in the leg, breaking her femur.”

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

Brown received credit for 598 days of confinement before his sentencing this week in Montgomery County, during which he also was designated a Tier III sexual offender. This will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

Skelton also ordered that Brown’s sentence begin after he completes a nine-year prison term for his conviction in February for aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability in the 2019 gunpoint holdup of a Sunoco gas station in Cincinnati, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court records show.