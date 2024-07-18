2 businesses in downtown Dayton team up for ‘Boujee Burger’ event

Koji Burger, the brainchild of Brendon Miller, who owns Jollity with Zackary Weiner, will be serving their classic Koji Burger and introducing a new Boujee Burger. Joui Wine will offer a range of wine pairings.

“The Boujee Burger is a fun and decadent experiment,” Weiner said. “The caviar adds an extra pop of salty, briny umami, which perfectly complements the subtle sweetness of the Koji beef and the sherry tomatoes. The marrow onions and truffle mayo are the icing on the cake, rounding out the richness of the whole burger.”

To make a Koji Burger, Weiner said it takes the same amount of work and craftmanship as it does to make a dish on Jollity’s dinner menu. The meat must age for three days before it can be cleaned and air dried for an additional day prior to grinding it.

“Personally, I’ve always loved a great glass of wine with a burger, so this event was a no brainer for us,” Weiner said.

Lauren Gay, the owner of Joui Wine, said when Weiner had the idea of creating the Boujee Burger, she thought that such a burger deserved a worthy companion.

“In terms of wine pairing, champagne is kind of the cheat code. It goes with everything,” Gay said. “Cheese and charcuterie, salads, fish, and my favorite pairing combination: fried chicken. The thirst quenching acidity and refreshing bubbles make it an easy companion to such a wide variety of foods. Some of the flavors that Chef Zack added to the burger, such as caviar and sherry tomatoes, will be such beautiful companions to these wines we have selected.”

In addition to champagne, some of Gay’s favorite wines to pair with burgers are a light-bodied zinfandel (especially with a burger containing barbeque sauce), syrah (especially with a bacon burger), or an acidic rosé.

Boujee Burger will be a first come, first served, counter service-style event at Joui Wine, located at 117 E. Third St. Doors open at 3 p.m. and they will be serving burgers until 7 p.m. or sold out. This event is family friendly.

Joui Wine will have its full menu of beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages available, as well as a selection of high end sparkling wine. Guests can also browse the wine retail section and select a bottle off the shelf to open during the event for a small corkage fee.

“I moved back and opened my business in Dayton because I love this city. This is my community, my home and my people,” Gay said. “I have never lived in a city that was as uplifting and supportive before, and these kind of collabs are proof of that. I love working with other businesses because we all have a common goal — making Dayton a fun community to live, work and have fun.”

If you can’t make it to the event, Koji Burger offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St.

For more information and updates about Boujee Burger, visit the event’s Facebook page.