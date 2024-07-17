Bill’s Donut Shop reopens today for carryout only amid ‘refresh’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They have transformed the side room of the doughnut shop into an area specifically for online orders and online delivery services. This will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their doughnuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line. Online ordering will begin once all renovations are completed.

“Anything we can do to get people in and out faster is always the goal and I think people will find the changes that we have made will just improve their experience,” Lachman said.

When customers walk-in this afternoon, they will notice the steps in the rear of the building have been redone. There is also a handicap accessible area not containing steps.

Inside of the building, new flooring has been laid, new ceiling titles have been added, a switch to LED lighting has been made and a fresh coat of brown paint has been painted on the original paneling. The space is brighter, cleaner and more environmentally friendly, Lachman said.

“It’s been 45 years. My goal is to not change what doesn’t need to be changed,” Lachman said. “My goal is for Bill’s Donuts to last another 45 years and anyone who owns a home I think knows that after 45 years changes are needed to be made if you want the home to last.”

Other upgrades that are in the midst of being completed include new cases, cabinets, countertops and booths in the main area. Lachman said they were sent the wrong floor bakery cases last week, but those are currently being fixed. If for some reason they get everything else done and do not have the cases back, they plan to reopen the entire space with tables in its place.

Bill’s Donut Shop has embraced its 1960s diner feel, but has upgraded its point-of-sale system and ordering methods.

“Bill’s is still Bill’s Donuts,” Lachman said. “I encourage people to at least come in and take a look.”

His team has been at the doughnut shop since 6 a.m. today preparing donuts and one of the bakers came in yesterday to get a head start on the frosting. Lachman said they are planning to have all of the doughnuts they typically have during the carryout only period.

Bill’s Donut Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.