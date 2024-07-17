BreakingNews
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Centerville

Bill’s Donut Shop reopens today for carryout only amid ‘refresh’

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville temporarily closed its doors on July 7 for renovations and today, July 17, it reopens at 3 p.m. for carryout only.

Owner Marshall Lachman said they will be serving donuts out of the side room for the next 10 days or so. The main area is still getting a “refresh.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

They have transformed the side room of the doughnut shop into an area specifically for online orders and online delivery services. This will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their doughnuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line. Online ordering will begin once all renovations are completed.

“Anything we can do to get people in and out faster is always the goal and I think people will find the changes that we have made will just improve their experience,” Lachman said.

When customers walk-in this afternoon, they will notice the steps in the rear of the building have been redone. There is also a handicap accessible area not containing steps.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Inside of the building, new flooring has been laid, new ceiling titles have been added, a switch to LED lighting has been made and a fresh coat of brown paint has been painted on the original paneling. The space is brighter, cleaner and more environmentally friendly, Lachman said.

“It’s been 45 years. My goal is to not change what doesn’t need to be changed,” Lachman said. “My goal is for Bill’s Donuts to last another 45 years and anyone who owns a home I think knows that after 45 years changes are needed to be made if you want the home to last.”

Other upgrades that are in the midst of being completed include new cases, cabinets, countertops and booths in the main area. Lachman said they were sent the wrong floor bakery cases last week, but those are currently being fixed. If for some reason they get everything else done and do not have the cases back, they plan to reopen the entire space with tables in its place.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Bill’s Donut Shop has embraced its 1960s diner feel, but has upgraded its point-of-sale system and ordering methods.

“Bill’s is still Bill’s Donuts,” Lachman said. “I encourage people to at least come in and take a look.”

His team has been at the doughnut shop since 6 a.m. today preparing donuts and one of the bakers came in yesterday to get a head start on the frosting. Lachman said they are planning to have all of the doughnuts they typically have during the carryout only period.

Bill’s Donut Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to be remodeled this summer
In Other News
1
2 charged after crash leads to fight in Miami Twp.
2
A beacon to those in need, Wright-Patt opens ‘Resiliency Center’
3
How to visit the Dayton Arcade: 5 places you can go (and some you still...
4
Port Authority, County Corp. partner w/ Dublin developer on Dayton...
5
Area business steps in to help after Kettering teen’s bike stolen

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top