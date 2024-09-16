2 camper fires ruled as arson in Preble County

The Ohio Fire Marshal has ruled two camper fires on Friday in Preble County as arson, according to the Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS.
The first fire was reported at 5:44 p.m. on Buck Rob Cove and the second fire was 9:36 p.m. on Antler Cove at Deer Run Luxury Camping Resort. Both fires were fully involved.
Chief Josh Forrer requested the Ohio Fire Marshal to respond that night for suspected arson. Both fires have since been ruled arson.
A dog was found critically injured and transported to MedVet, according to Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS.
Anyone with information, including camera footage, should call the Ohio Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728 or the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.
