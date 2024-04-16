2 buildings on Far Hills in Centerville to be demolished, new business coming

Valvoline Instant Oil Change operations primarily provide quick oil changes and other minor, preventative automotive services. Services are mostly offered via drive thru and customers can remain in their vehicles from start to finish.

The project is located on the east side of Far Hills Avenue, a little more than a quarter mile south of the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road.

The surrounding Fireside Drive area just off Far Hills Avenue includes a slew of businesses such as Jimmy John’s and Huey Magoo’s to the north and Mike’s Car Wash, McDonald’s and China Cottage to the south.

The new 1,500-square-foot structure will include three service bays with 11 parking spaces, according to plans submitted to the city. Valvoline will develop the site to include improvements such as asphalt pavement and parking, concrete sidewalk and landscaping, Miamisburg civil engineering firm CESO Inc. said in a letter to the city’s planning department.

Valvoline is “a low traffic generator” and as such, the improvements are not anticipated to negatively contribute to traffic congestion, it said. “Ample queue space is provided on site so that customers are not queuing in the street,” CESO said.