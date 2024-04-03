Event center in Centerville offers owner affordable solution for ‘any type of celebration’

The business at 5571 Far Hills Ave. offers 4,500 square feet to be used for “any type of celebration” including baby and wedding showers, birthday parties, graduation parties, retirement parties, business luncheons and micro weddings up to 50 guests.

“We have the perfect space to include a ceremony space and a reception space in one area so we don’t have to flip the room and have guests waiting around,” she said.

The main goal in opening Brick & Beam was to provide an affordable solution to host parties and weddings, Swank said.

“I wanted to create a nice space that wouldn’t break the bank,” she said. “This is the perfect space for micro weddings and we have all inclusive options starting at $7,500 which includes tables, chairs, linens, centerpieces, decor, photography and food.”

The event center has partnered with Seasoned with Love Catering, Kayla Hayden Photography and Blue Line Balloons to design those packages.

Swank said she has worked in the restaurant business for more than 24 years, including with her dad’s Main Street Deli in Springboro.

“I believe that with the combination of being very detail oriented and loving to plan events down to the last detail have helped make this an easy transition for me,” she said. “We can help as little or as much as our clients need.”

She said she choose to open Brick & Beam in Centerville because of it being easy to access from all surrounding communities and it offering easy access to parks for photographs and hotels.

Swank said it took about five months to finish the space, which included painting all 4,500 square feet as well as all ceilings, grinding the concrete floors, changing out doors, adding brick panels to the walls and cleaning.

“Our biggest hurdle in getting everything done was (that) my father and I did all the renovations by ourselves with the help of one college-aged guy,” she said. “We had to do all work after closing our restaurant, Main Street Deli, each day and on Sundays, which are the only day we have off.

“It was an exhausting process but worth it in the end.”

Swank said it took about $40,000 total to get the business opened “and that’s a very small number because we did all the work ourselves.”

“When I looked into hiring someone else to do it the costs would have exceeded $80,000.

While Swank is Brick & Beam’s sole employee, she said she receives a great deal of help from family and her husband when setting up events.

“I’m very lucky to have them,” she said.

IF YOU GO

What: Open house for Brick & Beam Event Center open house

WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday

DETAILS: Event features appetizers and drinks, door prizes and discounts on any parties or weddings booked that day.

MORE INFO: Call 937-234-7580 or visit @Brickandbeamdayton on Instagram.