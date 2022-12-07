dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 Dayton rescue pups to play in Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for the Lombarky Trophy in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.

The puppies that will represent Dayton are Juniper and Nugget, who will play for Team Fluff against Team Ruff.

The game will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

To see the full lineup of puppies, click here.

In Other News
1
Kettering man grateful after Thanksgiving water rescue in Virgin...
2
Injuries reported in West Carrollton house fire
3
Bomb threat at Springboro HS ‘non-credible,’ district says
4
Dayton traveling billboard hopes to grab nation’s attention
5
UD, community organizations collaborate on new health partnership

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top