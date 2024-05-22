2 dead in morning shooting in Dayton

Two people are dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Dayton.
The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road at 6:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dayton police confirmed two people are dead but didn’t provide any other details.
It’s not clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been taken into custody.
Shaftesbury Road is closed in the area as police continue to investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
In Other News
1
Huber Heights puts city manager Dzik on paid leave; video shows...
2
GE Aerospace is hiring 900 engineers this year. More than 200 will be...
3
Proposed Ohio law would help protect doctors, nurses from violence
4
This Week in Dayton History: County building demolished, Dayton war...
5
‘We are selling the vibe’: Donnell Land festivities return for fourth...
About the Author