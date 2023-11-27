2 dogs, 2 cats perish in Kettering house fire

One cat survived a Saturday afternoon fire that killed two dogs and two cats in Kettering.

Crews were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. on reports of a smoke coming from a house on the 3000 block of Ridgemore Avenue, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Miller of the Kettering Fire Department.

There was a lot of smoke in the house and crews found the fire in the kitchen, but it did not spread to other parts of the house. The fire was under control quickly once water was applied, he said.

“The homeowner left the home about an hour prior to the call to dispatch center. Nobody else was in the home at the time of the fire,” Miller said. “There were five pets in the home at the time of the fire. One cat survived.”

No human injuries were reported.

In addition to fire damage in the kitchen, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

“The fire is being ruled as accidental starting on the stove,” Miller said.

The estimated dollar loss for damages is $60,000.

Crews were on scene for more than three hours.