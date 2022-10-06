2 empty buildings on one Riverside street becoming new restaurants

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a recent Facebook post. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering will be the first to open. The doors to their new location will open this week during a soft opening period.

“The soft opening will be a smaller, trial-run before beginning our normal weekly service,” the post said. “We will begin Christopher’s Restaurant-style service there with pared down menus of your Christopher’s favorites and some new creations from the chef.”

The Catering House will have Prime Rib and Chef’s Features Night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday Brunch on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease.

As the owners looked for a new location, they focused on continuing to grow their catering business and new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located at 3425 Valley Street in Riverside.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Chipotle Mexican Grill is still in it’s beginning phases. Riverside’s planning commission recently approved a site plan for the restaurant.

Plans call for a 425 square-foot, one-story addition in the rear of the building and a 625 square-foot, two-story garage in the rear of the lot, according to the city.

Chipotle has more than a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area, including sites in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro. No date for the opening of the Riverside location has been announced.