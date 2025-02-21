2 firefighters briefly trapped after floor collapses during Dayton house fire

No civilian injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of North Keowee Street around 6:19 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived on scene within five minutes and found flames coming from the second story of a house.

Crews went inside to control the fire and begin searches. Firefighters were challenged by hoarding and excessive storage, French said.

As firefighters continued to work on the scene, part of the floor collapsed, trapping two firefighters.

Preliminary reports estimate damages around $8,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire should call fire investigators at 937-333-TIPS (8477).