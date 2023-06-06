2 firefighters suffer minor injuries; Child rescued from Dayton fire

BreakingNews
Two firefighters had minor injuries following an apartment fire Saturday in Dayton where crews rescued a child and helped occupants evacuate.

Dayton firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive around 1:05 p.m. and found smoke showing from the apartment building.

“Fire crews rapidly controlled the fire and assisted multiple occupants out of the structure, including one child that was rescued by firefighters using a ground ladder that was extended to a third-floor window,” said Dayton fire Capt. Brad French.

The fire significantly damaged one of the apartments. Other units had smoke and water damage.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, French said. None of the people removed from the building were injured.

The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was accidental.

Dayton crews were at the scene for approximately four hours.

Butler Twp., Harrison Twp. and Riverside provided mutual aid.

