Warrant issued for man charged in deadly shooting last week in Dayton

Jones is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Paul Body on July 8.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Dayton police responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of Ernst Avenue near North Main Street.

“Upon arrival officers located the victim, a 42-year-old male, who succumbed to his injuries,” Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

The man was later identified as Body.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members were called after investigators determined a suspect could be in a house in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

Crews cleared the home and determined the suspect was not inside, Sheldon said.