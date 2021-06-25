dayton-daily-news logo
2 in hospital following early-morning crash in Dayton

By Daniel Susco

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early this morning in Dayton.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of W Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive on a report of a two-vehicle crash at 3:21 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

After arrival, crews found that there were a couple injuries and called for a second medic to respond to the scene, records said.

Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

