2 in non-life-threatening condition following Dayton shooting

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Dayton Tuesday evening.
Around 7:20 p.m., Dayton officers responded to the 2100 block of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard for a report of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man shot in his face in his vehicle, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Approximately 30 minutes later officers were dispatched to an area hospital on a possible stabbing,” Sheldon said. “That person had actually been shot and is the suspect in the shooting from Edwin C Moses.”
They also had non-life-threatening injuries.
Dayton police’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
