2 in non-life-threatening condition following Dayton shooting

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man shot in his face in his vehicle, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Approximately 30 minutes later officers were dispatched to an area hospital on a possible stabbing,” Sheldon said. “That person had actually been shot and is the suspect in the shooting from Edwin C Moses.”

They also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton police’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.