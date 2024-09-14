2 injured after Huber Heights police officer crashes into SUV

OSHP said that a Huber Heights officer was driving eastbound on Fishburg Road in a 2022 Dodge Durango while responding to an emergency call. When the officer reached Brandt Pike, he entered the intersection and crashed into a southbound 2020 Chevrolet Trax.

Explore Library closed after teen fights outside that spread to RTA hub

Medics took the driver and a passenger from the Chevrolet to Kettering Health, Huber Heights Emergency Room for minor injuries. The officer was not injured as a result of the crash.

Huber Heights police asked for the OSHP to investigate the crash.

The highway patrol was joined on scene by the Huber Heights Police Department, Huber Heights Fire/EMS, and Hollis Towing.