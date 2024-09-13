Library closed after teenager fights outside that spread to RTA hub

“The juveniles initially seemed to clear the area; however, a group returned, attempting to fight other juveniles,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Hall. “The primary aggressor was immediately taken into custody.”

When the crowd didn’t leave the area, more juveniles were taken into custody.

“The crowd of juveniles continued to be very agitated, and eventually, the crowd was dispersed,” Hall added.

Some of the juveniles then went to the Wright Stop Plaza RTA hub at 4 S. Main St. and the fighting continued.

Officers again tried to break up the fighting and clear the scene. Another juvenile was taken into custody and the rest were cleared from the area.

A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and the case was referred to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Dayton Metro Library closed the main branch at 4:53 p.m. Thursday for the safety of patrons and staff, said a spokesperson for the library. No other branches were impacted, and the main library resumed with normal hours Friday.