2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday
2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday

36 minutes ago

Two people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting, including a person who walked into a Dayton fire station with a gunshot wound.

Around 5:37 p.m. Sunday, the Dayton Fire Department called for police to respond after a person walked into Station 13 at 1723 W. Third St. with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreDayton sees more police chases, fleeing suspects

A second shooting victim was reported a few minutes later at North Antioch and West Second streets, according to a dispatch log.

Information on their injuries were not immediately available.

Initial reports indicated three young men shot at vehicle and left in a black car. It’s not clear if any suspects were taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

