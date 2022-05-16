2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday

Two people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting, including a person who walked into a Dayton fire station with a gunshot wound.
Around 5:37 p.m. Sunday, the Dayton Fire Department called for police to respond after a person walked into Station 13 at 1723 W. Third St. with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A second shooting victim was reported a few minutes later at North Antioch and West Second streets, according to a dispatch log.
Information on their injuries were not immediately available.
Initial reports indicated three young men shot at vehicle and left in a black car. It’s not clear if any suspects were taken into custody.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
